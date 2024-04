Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery is calling for artists to participate in their All Media Exhibition. Executive Director Samantha Halter says the exhibition will be from mid-April, through May.

Including pottery, woodworking, painting, and more.

Halter says those interested in displaying their works contact the gallery.

Send information on the piece and artist by email.

For more information call ot text 660-240-5022 or email the gallery at culturalcornerevents@gmail.com.

