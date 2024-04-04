Hornets Boys Golf Team Wins Cameron Invitational

The CHS Hornets boys golf team successfully defended last year’s title in the Cameron Invitational, winning it for the second straight year today at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

The Hornets combined for a 348 team score. The weather, cold with wind gusts over 40 mph, was quite a challenge.

First year player Grant Leamer led the Hornets with 83. James Mathew fired an 87, Carson Samm shot 88, Jackson Trout had 90, and Tyler Stephens shot 92.

Leamer took 4th overall. Mathew and Samm also brought home individual medals in the top 10.

