Hornets Tennis Takes Down Marshall

The Chillicothe Hornets boys tennis team earned their third win of the season in a matchup against Marshall. Number one doubles team Collins and Adams won in a tiebreaker against the top Owls team. Doubles team two, Trantham and Snider, won 8-3 while doubles team three of Carpenter and Swearingen picked up an 8-4 victory.

In singles #2 Adams, #3 Trantham, and #4 Snider all won their individual matchups for Chillicothe. The Hornets won 6 of the 9 total matches and move to 3-1 on the season. Chillicothe will host Benton on Monday.

Share this:

Tweet

