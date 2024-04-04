Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday.

09:29 am Officers responded to the 800 block of Fairway Street for a man falling, or possibly driving while intoxicated. Officers contacted the man and found him to be having medical problems. EMS responded to assist, and the man was later taken home.

10:55 am Officers took a report for harassment in the 600 block of South Washington Street as a woman was being harassed while she was working. The investigation continues.

05:02 pm Officers responded to the 1000 block of South Washington Street for a stealing report. A suspect vehicle had gotten gas and left the scene without paying. Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect for pending charges.

06:49 pm Officers responded to a call for property stolen from a home. Officers determined the incident had occurred in Chula, all information gathered was forwarded to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

