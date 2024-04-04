Carrollton Police Arrest Man On Warrants

A man wanted on two warrants was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department. Tuesday at about 3:00 pm, officers were called to assist the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department with a trespassing complaint on Carrollton Municipal Utilities property.

The man was located and fled from officers and was later arrested. The man was identified as David Grossman. He is wanted on warrants:

Chariton County warrant for alleged Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – with a $10,000.00 Cash Only bond.

Clay County warrant for alleged Contempt of Court with a total cash bond of $22898.80.

He was taken to the Ray County Jail pending additional charges.

