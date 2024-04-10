Hornets Baseball Takes Down Dragons

The Chillicothe Hornets baseball team entered Wednesday’s game with one home conference win already this week, a 5-4 victory over Benton. Coach Troy Figg and the Hornets were looking to continue that success but had to overcome early adversity as Cameron scored first in the top of the opening inning.

Chillicothe tied things up in the third when Jack Marshall scored after an RBI from Justin Pyle. The Hornets captured their first lead over the Dragons after a Sammy Rodenberg hit to begin the bottom of the fourth which led to three runs from Chillicothe. With a 4-1 margin, Cameron responded with two runs in the 5th but Chillicothe continued the late offensive surge with one in each of their final two plate appearances to win 6-3.

It was a collective effort for the Hornets pitching as Noah Rinehart played through the first three innings and finished with two strikeouts, Jack Marshall and Christian Still each contributed two strikeouts in two innings of relief, respectively.

Chillicothe has now won three games in a row and improves to 9-4 on the season and 3-2 in the MEC. The Hornets will play in the Marshall Tournament this weekend.

