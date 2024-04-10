Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Chillicothe Citywide Clean-Up

Day One of Chillicothe’s Citywide Clean-up continues until 4:00 pm today.  The remaining annual Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Spring Clean-up dates include this Saturday, April 13th. As well as April 24th, and 27th.  Hours are from 8:00 am to Noon and 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The Annual Spring Clean-Up will be held at the old Transfer Station on Mitchell Road.  Hazardous waste materials are not allowed.

Tires are accepted, but there is a charge.  Car and pick-up tires are $3   Semi tires are $15   and Tractor tires are $30.

You will need to unload the items you bring to the Spring Clean-up.  If you have questions, contact Casey at the CMU office – 660-646-1683.

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601