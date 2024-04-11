Barbara Sue Allen 82, of Chillicothe MO. passed away Tuesday April 9, 2024 at Hedrick Medical Center. She was born on March 2, 1942 in Stewartville, MO. To Lawrence Mitchell Anderson and Bernice Jaunita Gray

Barbara loved to work with horses, tending to her gardening projects, researching her family history, and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Larry Allen, her two daughters Juan Allen and Junita Sykes “Mitch,” Her sister, Trudy Jo Anderson, Her ten grandchildren Wendy, Becky, Samantha, Seth, Macon, Madi, Patrick, Brandon, David, and Melissa. Her nineteen greatgrandchildren Blake, Cayden, Addison, Andrew, Michael, Tylar, Skylie, Triggar, Chase, Brianne, Allyson, Justice, Jaden, Jamesian, Jenna, Dustin, Arthur, Jacob, Rachelle. Along with her three great great grandchildren Harvalee, Kasey, Mars. As well as her faithful canine companion Thor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bernice Anderson, husband David Larry Allen, daughter Carla Hayes, siblings, William Anderson; Joyce Radabaugh; Bonnie Stephenson and great grandson Hunnar Florine

The family will hold a celebration of life for Barbara Sue Allen at a later date and time.

