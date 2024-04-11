Chillicothe Pre-School & Kindergarten Screening

Parents of children ready to enter Pre-School and Kindergarten in the Chillicothe R-II School District are encouraged to make an appointment for screening. The Chillicothe Early Learning Center at the Chillicothe Elementary School will conduct the screenings May 13th to the 15th. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 660-240-3316 for Pre-School and 660-240-3315 for Kindergarten.

The Chillicothe Elementary School will also hold Kindergarten Parent Orientation on April 29th, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm in the CES Library. The incoming kindergarten child may attend, but other children will not be allowed as there is no childcare provided.

