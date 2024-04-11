City Seeks To Clarify Animal Ordinance

The City of Chillicothe’s Animal Ordinances could see some updates soon. Chillicothe’s Animal Control Officer, Nicholas Ledbetter, presented several points of clarity to the council this week. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the goal is to clear up possible confusion in the current ordinance.

Clarifying definitions and limits in the ordinance.

Frampton says the information gathered will be forwarded to the City Attorney to assist in crafting the revised ordinance while following the requirements from ADA. The revised ordinance could be presented as soon as the next council meeting.

