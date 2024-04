A Kansas City man accused of alleged forgery, tampering with a vehicle, and possession of forging instruments will have his case heard before a Sullivan County Jury. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler L. McFarland’s trial is set for May 14th and 15th before Judge Terry A. Tschannen.

McFarland was arrested on charges in Linn County and the case was moved to Sullivan County on a change of venue.

