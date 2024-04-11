WIC Program Updates Announced

Announcements of significant updates to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) food packages marks a pivotal moment in the program’s history.

The USDA’s final rule incorporates several key enhancements to better align with the evidence-based Dietary Guidelines for Americans and independent recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. They include increased Culturally Appropriate Options, more Choice and Flexibility in selecting food. This includes the introduction of smaller package sizes and expanded substitution patterns.

