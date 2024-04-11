Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Chillicothe Police responded to 86 calls for service on Wednesday. The calls included well-being checks, domestic disturbances, traffic stops, and business checks.

8:09 a.m., a citizen came to the Chillicothe Police Department wanting to make a report for harassment. The investigation is ongoing.

10:51 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Webster St. for a report of a theft. 2 vehicles had been broken into. Items were stolen from the vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.

3:49 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a report of stealing. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday:

One hundred six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

09:37 am Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street on a report of a person providing drugs to a juvenile. The investigation continues.

07:18 pm Officers responded to Locust and Calhoun Street for a two-car accident. Citations were issued for failure to yield.

09:27 pm Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street on a report of trespassing. A man was also found to have two active Linn County Warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department. He posted bond and was released.

