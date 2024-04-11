Chillicothe Fire Department Using Grants For Radios

The Chillicothe Fire Department is upgrading several radios. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says grant funding will assist the department in the purchasing of radios. The Governor’s recent announcement of nearly $10,000 in ARPA grant Funding for the department will be used for mobile radios.

Three mobile radios with the update for MOSWIN access.

The department will match the grant amount to complete the purchase, with those funds coming from the Fire Department Sales Tax fund.

Reeter says this will put all of the department apparatus on the updated radio systems.

Reeter says with last year’s grant, the department purchased five handheld radios. He says the three for the apparatus will nearly complete the radio updates.

In addition, Reeter says they are working on updating the software in their radios to provide additional features and capabilities.

Share this:

Tweet

