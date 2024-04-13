2024 Migratory and Waterfowl Hunting Seasons Announced

The Missouri Conservation Commission has set and released the seasons for 2024 Migratory Game Bird Hunting. Those seasons include:
Mourning Doves, Eurasian Collared Doves, and White-Winged Doves
Season: Sept. 1 through Nov. 29
Sora and Virginia Rails
Season: Sept. 1 through Nov. 9
Wilson’s (Common) Snipe
Season: Sept. 1 through Dec. 16
American Woodcock
Season: Oct. 18 through Dec. 1
Coots
Season: Same as duck season dates in the respective zones
2024-2025 WATERFOWL HUNTING
Teal
Season: Sept. 7-22
Ducks
Season:
- North Zone: Nov. 2 through Dec. 31
- Middle Zone: Nov. 2-10 and Nov. 16 through Jan. 5, 2025
- South Zone: Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 through Jan. 31, 2025
Snow Geese (White and Blue Phases) and Ross’s Geese
Season: Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2025
White-Fronted Geese
Season: Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2025
Canada Geese and Brant
Season: Oct. 5-13 and Nov. 11 – Feb. 6, 2025
Light Goose Conservation Order
Season: Feb. 7 through April 30, 2025
Methods: For the taking of blue, snow and Ross’s geese, hunters may use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells and recorded or electronically amplified bird calls or sounds or imitations of bird calls or sounds.
YOUTH HUNTING DAYS
North Zone: Oct. 26 and 27
Middle Zone: Oct. 26 and 27
South Zone: Nov. 23 and 24