2024 Migratory and Waterfowl Hunting Seasons Announced

The Missouri Conservation Commission has set and released the seasons for 2024 Migratory Game Bird Hunting. Those seasons include:

Mourning Doves, Eurasian Collared Doves, and White-Winged Doves

Season: Sept. 1 through Nov. 29

Sora and Virginia Rails

Season: Sept. 1 through Nov. 9

Wilson’s (Common) Snipe

Season: Sept. 1 through Dec. 16

American Woodcock

Season: Oct. 18 through Dec. 1

Coots

Season: Same as duck season dates in the respective zones

2024-2025 WATERFOWL HUNTING

Teal

Season: Sept. 7-22

Ducks

Season:

North Zone: Nov. 2 through Dec. 31

Middle Zone: Nov. 2-10 and Nov. 16 through Jan. 5, 2025

South Zone: Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 through Jan. 31, 2025

Snow Geese (White and Blue Phases) and Ross’s Geese

Season: Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2025

White-Fronted Geese

Season: Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2025

Canada Geese and Brant

Season: Oct. 5-13 and Nov. 11 – Feb. 6, 2025

Light Goose Conservation Order

Season: Feb. 7 through April 30, 2025

Methods: For the taking of blue, snow and Ross’s geese, hunters may use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells and recorded or electronically amplified bird calls or sounds or imitations of bird calls or sounds.

YOUTH HUNTING DAYS

North Zone: Oct. 26 and 27

Middle Zone: Oct. 26 and 27

South Zone: Nov. 23 and 24

