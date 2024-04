Grand River Historical Society’s quarterly meeting will be Tuesday, April 16th at the Museum. The theme for the meeting is “Night At The Museum.” The meeting will start at 6:30 and includes a picnic-style dinner (cost is $12.00) and a program (free) will follow.

The program will include an immersive look at some of the museum displays.

Those interested in attending the meeting are asked to call Zelma at 660-247-2192 by Noon on Monday.

