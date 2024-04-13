MoDOT Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri Begins Monday

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, April 15-21

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June.

Chariton County

Route 11 – Pothole patching from Route E to U.S. Route 24, April 15-19.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the following locations and dates:

April 15 – Hurricane Branch Avenue to St. Joseph Avenue.

April 16-17 – St. Joseph Avenue to Siloam Avenue.

April 18 – Siloam Avenue to Route F.

Route KK – CLOSED for surveying at the bridge over the Little Chariton River, April 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 24 to Route KK through May.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge, April 15-18, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The bridge will be down to one lane with a 12 foot width restriction during working hours.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included for replacement in the Northwest Bridge Bundle. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin April 22.

Route D – Sidewalk improvements in Ludlow through April. (

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around-the-clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the U.S.Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

