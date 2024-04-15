School Board Reorganization In Tuesday’s Meeting

Certification of election Results and reorganization of the board are on the agenda for the Chillicothe R-II School Board when they meet Tuesday evening. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at the District Administrative building.

The meeting will begin with an update on the expansion project at the Chillicothe Elementary School.

The board will certify the April Election Results that include the reelection of Mitch Holder and the election of Jamie Pittman.

The board will then adjourn Sine Die for the reorganization of the board.

Board Member Lindy Chapman will be recognized for her service on the board.

A new President of the School Board will be selected and sworn in. The board will then reconvene.

The board will then elect the officers for the board and they will be sworn in.

Under New Business, there will be bids presented for the Building Trades Home.

The board will set the date to approve the 2024 Graduates.

They will consider the Career Ladder, bids for photography, bids for Auditor, bids for Depositor of funds, and consider policy updates.

Grant requests will be presented.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

Share this:

Tweet

