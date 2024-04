An 85-year-old Bosworth man has serious injuries following a rollover crash in Carroll County Tuesday. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 9:14 am as 85-year-old Gary Jacobs of Bosworth was westbound on US 24 near County Road 285. The report indicated Jacobs ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment and his car went airborne before overturning. Jabobs was flown to Truman Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.

