Nita Faye Bloss (Rash) aged 79 passed away on March 27th 2024 at Springfield Villa in Springfield MO after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was born on June 28th 1944 in Newberry South Carolina. Nita was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Docia Rash, a brother Thomas Marion Rash, a daughter, Docia Marie McIntire and her husband David Bloss. Nita is survived by a sister, Rita Hussey of Columbia MO, her sons Curtis “Ed” Denham (Tracy) of O’Fallon MO and Alan Denham of Republic MO as well as 4 grandsons, 3 step-granddaughters and 1 step-great granddaughter. Nita was an avid reader over the course of her life. Nita was a past member of 10th Street Baptist Church in Trenton MO. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10th Street Baptist Church in Trenton MO on May 4th 2024 at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Share this:

Tweet

