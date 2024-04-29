Mark Duane Case, 65, of Lebanon, Missouri died on Monday, April 22, 2024 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He was born on March 6, 1959 in Chillicothe, Missouri, making the area his home most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Beck Case, of Lebanon, Missouri who was blessed to have married him on November 23, 1998. He leaves behind his mother, Sandra Kay Hooker in Mountain Home, Arkansas, his three sons, Dalton Case in Utica, Missouri and Mark Richard Case, Ryan Case and his wife Sarah in Kansas. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Evan, Bella and Tristan in Kansas and little Legend in Utica. Others grieving his loss include his sister and her husband, Martye and Jimmy Warren in Springfield, Missouri, his Aunts and Uncle, Judy Wells in Ozark, Missouri and Diane and Phil Deringer in North Carolina as well as his nephew Robin Davidson and his family in Springfield and Casye Davidson and her family in Illinois. There are also cousins, great nephews and countless friends who felt like family who are missing him.

He was preceded in death and we take great comfort in knowing greeted in heaven by many family and friends which includes his fathers, Charles D. Case of Cole Camp, Missouri and Charlie R. Hooker of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Others include his aunt, Charlotte Edmundson of Chillicothe, his uncles Jim Wells of Ozark, Missouri and John Fisher of Arkansas as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

After graduating from Chillicothe High School in 1977, he joined the United States Army, serving in Germany for three (3) years. After his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to Chillicothe, Missouri, spending most of his years in roofing and construction, approaching his career with an admirable work ethic. Many in this community continue to benefit from the protection of his dependable, qualitative efforts.

He had a wonderful sense of humor and often said “He had done so much for so long with so little, he was qualified to do just about anything with nothing!” His ingenuity and creative problem solving was inspiring. He could build or fix just about anything. He focused on meeting the needs of others throughout his life but also found time to enjoy his land, his opportunities to fish and hunt for arrowheads and spend time with his loyal canine companions, Tyler, Eli and Lil’ Guy.

We encourage you to join us for a visitation service to celebrate his life at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.. Military honors are

scheduled at 2:00 pm.

With no graveside service, in lieu of flowers, the family requests and would greatly appreciate, memorials in Mark’s name be provided to Heritage Funeral Home.

