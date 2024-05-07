Search
Hornets Baseball Regular Season Comes To An End At St. Pius

The Chillicothe Hornets baseball team traveled to Kansas City on Tuesday night to take on St. Pius in the regular season finale. St. Pius scored a run in the first inning and three in the second to go up 4-0.

 

The Warriors controlled the game from there, but Chillicothe scored a run in the fifth inning when Sammy Rodenberg hit a double, leading to a Jack Marshall RBI scoring Oliver Perry. Along with the hit that scored a run, Rodenberg also pitched a scoreless inning in relief late in the game for Chillicothe, as the Hornets fell to St. Pius 9-1.

 

The Chillicothe Hornets finished the regular season 13-10 and will play in the first round of districts on Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock against Macon at Moberly.

