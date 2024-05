Wind was the big factor in the storms that moved through the KCHI listening area Monday night. Around the region wind gusts were shown at 70 miles per hour. The Chillicothe Weather Center, at the Litton Ag Center, recorded wind gusts of 63 miles per hour.

The damage reports received by the National Weather Service include power outages due to wind-damaged power lines in and around the Trenton area around 12:30 am, Bosworth around 12:50 am, and Dalton around 1:15 am.

