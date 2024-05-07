Bookings And Extradition

Four bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday, Deputies booked 28-year-old Brandi Pearl York of Goodman, MO into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail as she awaits extradition to Benton County, Arkansas on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations.

26-year-old Jena Michael Akers and 26-year-old Dakota Wayne Akers of Memphis, TN were arrested out of state on a warrant for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor, use of a child in a sexual performance, and possession of child pornography. Both are held awaiting extradition to Livingston County.

29-year-old Felecia P. Martin was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged harassment. She was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center from the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia to appear in court on Thursday.

Share this:

Tweet

