MoDOT Sidewalk Project – Chula

MoDOT’s sidewalk improvement project on Route K in Chula is scheduled to begin on Thursday. The project is to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), funded in part through the Transportation Alternatives Program, to improve sidewalks in Chula, Ludlow, and Wheeling.

Work on Route K in Chula is expected to be complete by Friday. Crews then plan to begin construction on Route B in Wheeling on Monday, May 13. The work in Ludlow is already complete.

The Wheeling project is expected to be complete by late June.

Share this:

Tweet

