Carroll County Route 41 Resurfacing

A resurfacing project on Missouri Route 41 in Carroll County near De Witt begins on Saturday. Contractor Capital Paving and Construction will narrow Route 41 to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Crews expect to complete the paving on Monday. Shoulder rock and pavement markings will follow for all routes.

Other projects on the schedule for MoDOT and the contractor include:

Route 5 closures under the BNSF Railroad bridge in Marceline (Linn County) and the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury (Chariton County) for concrete repairs. These do not have start dates determined yet.

Share this:

Tweet

