City Council To Review Playground Drawings

The Chillicothe City Council will see drawings of the proposed playground at Danner Park as part of Monday’s meeting. The Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.

Other items on the agenda include An ordinance authorizing a contract with 42 C.A.R.E.S. for medical services for certain city employees.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will provide an update on projects around the city.

A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

