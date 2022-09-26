Chillicothe Police Department’s Report For Saturday

Sixty-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Saturday. Some of the calls include:

1:36 am, Loud music complaint at Wise and Hill Streets. Officers investigating the complaint attempted to detain a person who resisted Officers. The 38-year-old was arrested and later taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

7:25 am, Officers responded semi-truck and trailer crash at US 36 and US 65 junction. The report states the truck exited westbound US 36, traveled up the ramp and across US 65, and travelled off the roadway between the ramp and a road ditch. The truck overturned and the driver was injured and taken to Hedrick Medical Center.

10:14am, officers received a report of an erratic acting person in the 300 block of Park Lane. Officers contacted the 33-year old and discovered that they had stolen items from nearby businesses. They were taken to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to Grundy County Detention Center on a 24 hr. hold.

6:10 pm, officers took a report of a suspicious acting person having jumped out of a vehicle, acting crazy, and then went southbound on Washington Street. The same person was repeatedly calling 911 for assistance and was also stated they were being followed. The person was located in the Hospital parking lot. Upon contact, the 39-year-old subject resisted detention and assaulted Officers. The person was arrested and later transported to Caldwell County Detention Center for resisting and assaulting Officers.

