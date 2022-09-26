Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Sunday at about 2:25 am in Chariton County, Troopers arrested 21-year-old Levi T Schachtele of Keytesville for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.

Share this: Tweet



