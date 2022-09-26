Injury Accidents Investigated By The Highway Patrol

Three injury accidents were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the area counties over the weekend.

Friday at about 10:30 am in Linn County, a single-vehicle crash left a Brookfield woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 20-year-old Tobie A Jacobs was eastbound on US 36 near Marceline and ran off the left side of the road, striking a guard rail. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.

Friday at 12:45 pm in Linn County, 37-year-old Omar Mohamed of Utah had minor injuries when his truck ran off the left side of the road. He overcorrected, struck the guardrail, and overturned. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.

Saturday at about 7:30 am in Chariton county, a 16-year-old boy from Marceline had moderate injuries when he was eastbound on Highway 11 near Rothville. The report states the teen ran a stop sign, struck an embankment and a tree. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.

Share this: Tweet



