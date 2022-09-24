MoDOT Roadwork Projects

The MoDOT Roadwork schedule for Northwest Missouri includes several pothole projects and pavement repairs. In the local counties, scheduled work includes:

Caldwell County

I-35 – Continuing the resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 through October.

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line through early October.

Route 13 – CLOSED for J.C. Penny Day from Berry Street to McGaughy Street, Sept. 24, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through mid-October.

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The road is narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Route C – Resurfacing project from Route D to Route Z, through Sept. 28

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November.

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 11 in Brookfield to the Macon County line, Sept. 26 – 29. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – continuing the resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed around-the-clock in either direction.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

