Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report includes Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesday,

12:27 PM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson Street for a report of a woman standing in the street yelling. She was issued a warning for Peace Disturbance.

4:56 PM, Officers began an investigation after recovering drugs that were found in the 1500 block of 3rd Street. Investigation is ongoing and a suspect has been identified.

5:16 PM, Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Washington Street for a man with a potential stab wound. Officers were advised the man had two active municipal warrants out of Chillicothe. he was arrested and held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

6:33 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street for a man with a parole warrant for his arrest. Officers contacted the 37-year-old Chillicothe man. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Friday:

4:13 pm, Officers responded to the Chillicothe Police Department in reference to a report of possible sexual harassment. Officers obtained a statement from the victim and are currently investigating.

7:16 pm, Report of Gasoline drive-off from business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. The vehicle was stopped in neighboring jurisdiction and information for report was obtained. Investigation continuing.

Share this: Tweet



