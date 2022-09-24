Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies.

Thursday,

Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287.

Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

Saline County officers arrested 29-year-old Canaan Shane Davis of Blue Springs on a Probation Violation warrant. Davis was on probation for possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

Wednesday,

Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old Leon Walter of Chillicothe for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

Livingston County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Kenneth Eli Yoder of Trenton for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.

