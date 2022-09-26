Sunday Chillicothe Police Report

Fifty-five calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department on Sunday. Some of the calls include:

04:32 PM Officers investigated vandalism at Schaffer Park in which someone had tried to gain entry to the concession stand and had drawn on surfaces. The investigation continues.

08:57 PM A report of gunshots were reported in the area of E Jackson and Polk Street. Officers were already present at that location when the report was made. Officers did not hear or see anything that would suggest a gun was fired in the area.

