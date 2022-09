A two-vehicle crash left a Kingston woman with moderate injuries Monday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash on Route HH, 2 miles west of Kingston. At about 7:30 am, 20-year-old Gage R Simmons of Kingston was eastbound and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez of Arkansas and ran into the back of the vehicle. Simmons was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for Treatment; Vasquez was not injured.

Share this: Tweet