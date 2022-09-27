Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Leave a comment

One-hundred-four calls for service was handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday.  Some of the calls include:

8:59 am, officers took a report of a relative had taken a vehicle while the owner was out of town and sold it.  The person was advised to make a report and the investigation will be continuing.

10:22 am, An individual found a counterfeit bill in their yard and brought it to the PD for proper disposition.

2:16 pm, Subject calling to report possible child abuse that was to have occurred approx. 25 years ago.  Information was provided and the investigation continues.

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.