Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One-hundred-four calls for service was handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

8:59 am, officers took a report of a relative had taken a vehicle while the owner was out of town and sold it. The person was advised to make a report and the investigation will be continuing.

10:22 am, An individual found a counterfeit bill in their yard and brought it to the PD for proper disposition.

2:16 pm, Subject calling to report possible child abuse that was to have occurred approx. 25 years ago. Information was provided and the investigation continues.

Share this: Tweet



