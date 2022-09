The St. Columban’s Fall Festival will be Sunday, October 2nd. Fr. Ryan Koster says this is a fundraiser for the parish.

The Fall Festival will be held in the parking lot of Bishop Hogan School.

Wristbands will be available for the kids’ activities. You can also check out the Bazaar and of course all of the food and fun.

The St. Columban’s Fall Festival is Sunday from Noon to 4:00 pm and it is open to everyone.

