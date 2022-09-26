CMS Parent Workshop Set For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Middle School is offering a Parent Workshop on “Translating Teen Culture” CMS Counselor, Mrs Polly, says this program is an opportunity for parents to learn how to handle topics, from technology to teen relationships. Polly says the program will be presented by Pure Freedom , starting Wednesday at 6:00 pm in the CMS Commons.

She says parents need to learn to speak with their child about the tough topics.

Polly says information will be provided on talking with teens and pre-teens about technology, relationships, and building connections.

The program is provided free of charge for Middle School and High School parents. There will be child care available during the program.

If you have questions, call 660-646-1916.

Share this: Tweet



