MDC Seed Buying Days At Chillicothe

The annual Seed Buying Days for the Missouri Department of Conservation will begin next week at the Chillicothe MDC office.

The MDC will be buying tree seed on Wednesday – Oct 5 from 8a-1p, Wednesday – Oct 19 from 8a to 4p, and Wednesday – Oct 26 from 8a-1p.

The list of seeds includes several species of Oak, Hickory, Butternut, Hazelnut, Dogwood, Redbud, Persimmon, and Buckeye.

The MDC says they reserve the right to stop buying seeds once their needs are met. Before you collect, please call the MDC office at 660-646-6122 to find out if they are still buying seeds.

