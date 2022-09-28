Fall Color Tours At Crowder State Park

Guided Fall Color Tours will be offered at Crowder State Park in Trenton on the Weekend of October 15th. The park is offering free bus tours that will leave from the Thompson Cemetery area, both Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16.

On the guided bus tours, participants will see fall colors, along with other interesting features of the area. Bus tours will leave the equestrian parking lot every half hour starting at 1 p.m. with the last bus leaving at 3:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear insect repellent to avoid tick and insect bites when spending time outdoors. For more information, call 660-359-6473.

