Engineers Meet With City About 2nd Street

Engineers for the City of Chillicothe and MoDOT met with City officials at 2nd and Washington Street to discuss the plans for work at that intersection as part of Phase 3 of the City Street Projects this year. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the MoDOT right of way and sidewalks are part of the issue.

Frampton says the work on 2nd Street is expected to include widening portions of the street.

In addition to the Mayor and City Administrator, the meeting at the intersection included the Street Department, Fire Department, Police Department, and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities.

Share this: Tweet



