Livingston County Health Center Continues As WIC Provider

WIC services in Livingston County will continue to be administered by the Livingston County Health Center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has signed the contract with the health center for the 2023 Federal Fiscal Year.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.

To find out more about the WIC program, contact the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.

