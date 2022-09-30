Chillicothe Football Improves To 4-2 With 42-7 Win At Lafayette

The Chillicothe High School Hornets Football team traveled to St. Joe to take on the Lafayette Fighting Irish on Friday night. The Hornets came away with their third MEC win of the season, taking down the Irish 42-7.

Chillicothe got the scoring started with an 80-yard drive capped off with a one-yard touchdown run from Corbin Rodenberg. Lafayette jumped offsides on the extra point causing CHS to attempt a two-point conversion, but the try was unsuccessful keeping the lead at 6-0.

Lafayette responded with a touchdown drive of their own capped off by a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jackson Compton to senior receiver Melik Reed. Junior kicker Carter Hewitt nailed the extra point to give Lafayette their only lead of the game 7-6.

Chillicothe responded by scoring 36 unanswered points.

Cayden Potter scampered in from 18 yards out for his fifth touchdown run of the season to give the Hornets a 12-7 lead. Chillicothe was able to get the ball back quickly and punch it in again on an 18-yard touchdown from Silas Midgyett to make it 18-7.

Griff Bonderer played cornerback in addition to his quarterbacking duties for most of the evening. He jumped in front of a pass for a 15-yard pick six and his second interception in as many weeks to give Chillicothe a 26-7 lead heading into the halftime break.

Javon Kille scored early in the third quarter from 1 yard out to make it 34-7. Then the Hornets defense came up huge with a sack in the end zone from freshman Jaishon White and Cayden Larson to force a safety and make it 36-7.

Silas Midgyett capped off the night with his second touchdown. This one came from 56 yards out with multiple broken tackles as Midgyett has done many times this season. That brought the final score to 42-7.

Chillicothe improves to 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Midland Empire Conference. They are back in action next Friday at 7 pm when they host the undefeated, conference-leading, Savannah Savages.

Share this: Tweet



