Linn County Sentencing

A Sumner man, 56-year-old Clay Creech was sentenced in Linn County court. In August Creech plead guilty to Hindering Prosecution and Tampering With Physical Evidence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The sentences were suspended, and he was placed on probation for 2 years.

A special condition of the probation is that Creech is not allowed to actively hunt with a crossbow, firearm or bow during the term of his probation.

This case was investigated by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

