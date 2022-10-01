MoDOT Roadwork For Start Of October
Roadwork scheduled in northwest Missouri for the start of October includes pothole patching, pavement repairs, and shoulder work. In the local counties, the work includes.
Caldwell County
I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through October.
Carroll County
US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through mid-October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.
US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December.
Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound US 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December.
US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane.
Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.
Chariton County
US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.
Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November.
Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November.
Route 5 – Bridge maintenance over Cottonwoood Creek, north of Keytesville, Oct. 3 – 6. Bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.
Linn County
US 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 11 in Brookfield to the Macon County line, Oct. 3 – 7. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock in various locations.
Livingston County
US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed around-the-clock in either direction. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.
Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.