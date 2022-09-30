The Chillicothe Police Report for Wednesday and Thursday.

Chillicothe Police responded to 94 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

8:13 am, Checking well-being of resident in the 300 block of Martin Street was requested, the caller was concerned the resident was possibly deceased. Officers and Emergency Services responded and the 74-year-old resident was found to be deceased. The Coroner’s Office was contacted and took custody of the body.

1:05 pm, Officers responded to Graves Street and Green Street for a report of a physical disturbance in progress. Officers took one man into custody who was taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Statements were taken and the individual was released with citations…

5:40 pm, officers took a call from an individual who provided information on a possible criminal case they were involved in.

9:19 PM Officers took a report of a damaged vehicle window in the 1000 block of Washington Street. Investigation is to continue.

11:02 Officers began an investigation of sexual assault in the 500 block of Mohawk. Suspect had been identified.

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 94 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:

5:28 am, Subject calling PD to report tampering with motor vehicle and theft in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. The catalytic converter was reported as cut off and stolen from a vehicle.

7:47 am, Subject calling PD to report tampering with motor vehicle and theft in the 800 block of Industrial Road. The catalytic converter was reported as cut off and stolen from a vehicle.

10:47 am, Officers responded to the 800 block of S. Washington Street, for a minor two-vehicle, non-injury crash involving two cars.

2:05 pm, Subject in PD advising had been involved in minor accident on lot in 1200 block of N. Washington Street and had exchanged info.

3:10 pm, Report of a crash involving an 11-year-old on a bicycle and a car at Polk Street and Elm Street. Minor damage and injury received. Investigation continuing.

4:17 pm, Reported minor two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Park Lane. Investigation continuing.

5:32 pm, Officers to the 1200 block of Webster Street for report of a Juvenile out of control. A parent and child voluntarily went to Hedrick Medical Center for child evaluation.

