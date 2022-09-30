Lady Hornets Tennis Clinches 3rd Place In MEC

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets finished regular season tennis play on Tuesday night at Maryville on the NWMSU college courts against the Spoofhounds. Chillicothe came away with an easy 9-0 win. With that final win, the Lady Hornets clinched 3rd in the MEC as a team this season.

Coach Chambers and Coach Pyrtle had set a goal early in the season to improve on their conference record as the team finished seventh last year out of eight teams.

Chambers said they were hoping to aim for fourth or fifth place during this first year as new coaches, so to come away with third place exceeded everyone’s expectations. They were proud of how their players committed to the overall team performance each week and how everyone worked to pick each other up for the good of the group.

The team’s only MEC losses this year came to St. Pius and LeBlond earlier this fall. Moving forward, the returning players have already set their sights on continued improvement next year, but first, the team will finish this season with upcoming District/Sectional/State play.

Scores from Tuesday night were:

Carpenter and BeVelle won 8-3

Washburn and Garr won 8-1

Kieffer and Crowe won 8-6

Carpenter won 8-2

Washburn won 8-0

Garr won 8-0

BeVelle won 8-1

Kieffer won 8-1

Crowe won 8-3

In JV games, the ladies finished their season with the following scores:

Pfaff and Morgan won 4-1

Shira and Thomas won 4-4 (tie break 7-4)

George and Boon won 4-2

Clark and Mathews lost 1-4

England and Shafiq won 4-4 (tie break 7-4)

Leppin and England won 5-3

