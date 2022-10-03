Chillicothe Softball Wins The Centralia Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Softball team went 3-0 at the Centralia Tournament to capture the Championship on Saturday. The Lady Hornets beat North Callaway 11-1, Centralia 7-3 in the semifinal, and Macon 3-2 in the final.

Hope Helton led the way against North Callaway, going 4-4 with five RBIs and a homerun. Hadley Beemer got the win, giving up seven hits and one run in five innings. She walked two and struck out two on her way to her sixth win of the season.

In the 7-3 semifinal win over Centralia Kirsten Dunn went 3-3 with three RBIs and a homerun. Kinlei Boley pitched all seven innings, giving up eight hits and three runs while striking out four and walking none.

The 3-2 championship win over Macon was a close one. Chillicothe took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third thanks to a solo homerun from Kinlei Boley and an RBI single from Charley Peniston. Macon started their comeback in the top of the sixth inning where they scored two runs to make it 3-2. The Chillicothe defense hunkered down after that holding onto the 3-2 lead for the rest of the game.

Kirsten Dunn and Kinlei Boley each had multiple hits for the Lady Hornets. Boley was on the mound for the entire Championship, giving up three hits and two runs while walking one and striking out twelve. A dominant performance from Boley moves her to 14-3 in the circle this season.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Monday night at Bishop LeBlond at 5 pm.

