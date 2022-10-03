CMS Softball Wins The NCMC Nan Carter Classic

The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team went 3-0 in the NCMC Nan Carter Classic on Saturday to bring home the Championship.

The first game was against Gilman City with a final score 6-2. Landry was on the rubber for the Lady Hornets. She gave up two runs on zero hits over six innings, while striking out 12. Chillicothe scattered 11 hits in the game.

CMS beat Putnam County 15-0 in the second game. Hope was on the rubber for the Lady Hornets. She went five innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out 14. The Lady Hornets racked up nine hits.

The final game was against Trenton Middle School. Landry Marsh was credited with the victory for CMS. The ace allowed two hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Hope had an RBI double that scored one run to get the scoring started. Five runs in the sixth inning led the hornets past Trenton 9-2. Hope D, Ashlynn D, and Bryleigh G, all sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Landry led the offense with three hits in four at bats to help give Chillicothe the NCMC Championship.

Share this: Tweet



