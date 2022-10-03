CHS Volleyball Takes 3rd In Bishop LeBlond Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Lady Hornets Volleyball team took 3rd place in the Bishop LeBlond tournament on Saturday.

Pool play:

Chillicothe lost to East Atchison: 19-25, 16-25.

Chillicothe split with Savannah: 22-25, 25-16.

Chillicothe beat KC Lutheran: 25-13, 25-15.

Bracket play:

Chillicothe beat Lafayette: 25-23 and 25-16.

Chillicothe lost to Savannah: 25-17, 19-25, and 22-25.

Chillicothe beat East Atchison in the 3rd place game: 25-19 and 25-20.

Share this: Tweet



